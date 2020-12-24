|
Datasoft to use Vouched's identity verification tech for remote onboarding

Thursday 24 December 2020 10:24 CET | News

Datasoft has revealed it will be using Vouched’s digital identity verification tech to facilitate remote onboarding with its own Datasoft FxOffice platform. 

The Vouched solution combines document recognition and facial recognition to allow businesses to fulfil their KYC obligations when people open new accounts. At the same time, Vouched is compliant with the financial industry’s latest data security regulations. As per MobileIDWorld, Vouched’s solution uses facial biometrics to match a selfie to the image on a photo ID. It then backs up the scan with liveness detection to make sure each user is holding the correct document holder.

Both companies noted that the demand for remote onboarding solutions has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their aim is that the joint offering will appeal to organisations that are looking to deliver a better customer experience.



