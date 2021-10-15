|
News

Crystal partners with Notabene to provide FATF Travel Rule compliance

Friday 15 October 2021 15:00 CET | News

Netherlands-based blockchain investigative tool Crystal Blockchain has announced a partnership with Notabene, a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule solution provider. 

The collaboration is mean to enable Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) to comply with the FATF’s Travel Rule identification, data exchange, and reporting process from beginning to end.

Notabene is a regtech SaaS solution that allows companies to leverage their end-to-end FATF Travel Rule solution to identify virtual asset accounts, perform mandated VASP due diligence, and manage global transactions from one dashboard. 

Crystal is an all-in-one blockchain analytics tool for crypto AML compliance, providing blockchain analytics and crypto transaction monitoring for multiple of cryptocurrencies in real-time. Crystal works gwith customers in the digital asset industry, the banking, and FI sectors. 




Keywords: partnership, regulation, FATF, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Netherlands
