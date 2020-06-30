Sections
News

Credorax partners with Feedzai for anti-money laundering solution

Tuesday 30 June 2020 15:28 CET | News

Credorax has partnered with risk management platform Feedzai to provide Credorax merchants with advanced anti-money laundering (AML) and anti-fraud capabilities. 

According to the press release, the companies joined forces to increase payment security, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experience.

Moreover, the partnership between Credorax and Feedzai first began in 2018, when Credorax elected to combine its merchant acquiring technology and services with Feedzai’s machine learning capabilities to protect its customers from fraud. Since then, Credorax’s merchants have been protected in real-time from threats, while improving the overall customer experience. 

Credorax and Feedzai’s platform combines both AML and fraud solutions to add a layer of protection to the payments flow, allowing fraud and compliance teams to share information and eliminate manual checks, thus remaining compliant at lower costs and with fewer resources.

Keywords: Credorax, Feedzai, merchants, anti-money laundering, AML, machine learning, ML, payments flow, compliance, manual checks
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
