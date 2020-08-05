Sections
News

Conformance Technologies deepens collaboration with InfoSecure Redteam

Wednesday 5 August 2020 14:10 CET | News

Risk monitoring and compliance company Conformance Technologies and InfoSecure Redteam have announced initiatives of deepening their business collaboration. 

According to the press release, InfoSecure Redteam is rebranding to Conformance CyberSecurity to facilitate strategic market penetration of its products and services, while deepening its collaboration with Conformance Technologies. However, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Therefore, Conformance CyberSecurity provides security consulting and situation management services to companies across all industries, including large corporations and payments industry constituents such as processors, independent sales organisations, and payments gateways.  

The company also provides Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) services to Conformance’s merchant acquirer and independent sales organisation clients and the hundreds of thousands of businesses in their merchant portfolios.   

