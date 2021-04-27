|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ComplyAdvantages announces the launch of ComplyLaunch, an AML program

Tuesday 27 April 2021 13:10 CET | News

ComplyAdvantage, a data technology company transforming financial crime detection, has announced a new early-stage anti-money laundering (AML) program called ComplyLaunch.

The program provides qualified startups with free access to the company’s AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) tools and resources needed to uncover and reduce the threat of money-laundering activities so they can onboard new customers with lower risk and greater trust.

In addition, ComplyAdvantage has partnered with the global financial crime compliance consultancy FINTRAIL to provide AML education and ongoing training for program participants.

The first startups to join ComplyLaunch include trust share, a company that’s transforming escrow payments, and Juno, a company that delivers solutions to integrate multi-channel payment services with ERPs and ecommerce platforms.

To apply to the program, applicants must make less than USD 1 million in annual revenue, be in a prre-seed/seed stage, have a company website or web profile, and be less than ten years old.

The ComplyLaunch program will be promoted with the support of organisations such as Entrepreneur First and Seccl.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: ComplyAdvantage, risk management, compliance, AML, KYC, financial crime, startup, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like