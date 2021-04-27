ComplyAdvantages announces the launch of ComplyLaunch, an AML program

The program provides qualified startups with free access to the company’s AML and Know Your Customer (KYC) tools and resources needed to uncover and reduce the threat of money-laundering activities so they can onboard new customers with lower risk and greater trust.
In addition, ComplyAdvantage has partnered with the global financial crime compliance consultancy FINTRAIL to provide AML education and ongoing training for program participants.
The first startups to join ComplyLaunch include trust share, a company that’s transforming escrow payments, and Juno, a company that delivers solutions to integrate multi-channel payment services with ERPs and ecommerce platforms.
To apply to the program, applicants must make less than USD 1 million in annual revenue, be in a prre-seed/seed stage, have a company website or web profile, and be less than ten years old.
The ComplyLaunch program will be promoted with the support of organisations such as Entrepreneur First and Seccl.
