News

ComplyAdvantage, Fireblocks to provide customer screening and transaction risk management for SMEs

Friday 11 March 2022 12:19 CET | News

UK-based financial crime detection company ComplyAdvantage has teamed with digital asset custody and settlement platform Fireblocks to provide AML customer screening and monitoring.

The offer will be completed with the addition of transaction risk management for crypto-related financial services. ComplyAdvantage was selected to help Fireblocks deliver improved support to its expanding customer base and help customers meet their regulatory obligations. Fireblocks now serves more than 800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over USD 2 trillion in digital assets, and has an insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit, the official press release explains. 

ComplyAdvantage’s Customer Screening and Monitoring provides Fireblocks with automated data generation in a constant ‘live state,’ refreshing entity profiles within minutes of a change, and providing the ability to sync with other tools, including case management systems and CRMs.

In addition, ComplyAdvantage’s Transaction Risk Management offers a rule library of AML/CFT risk typologies, out-of-the-box configuration options, entity extraction, and real-time screening.

Keywords: ComplyAdvantage, risk management, partnership, fraud management, AML
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United Kingdom
