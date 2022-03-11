ComplyAdvantage, Fireblocks to provide customer screening and transaction risk management for SMEs

The offer will be completed with the addition of transaction risk management for crypto-related financial services. ComplyAdvantage was selected to help Fireblocks deliver improved support to its expanding customer base and help customers meet their regulatory obligations. Fireblocks now serves more than 800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over USD 2 trillion in digital assets, and has an insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit, the official press release explains.
ComplyAdvantage’s Customer Screening and Monitoring provides Fireblocks with automated data generation in a constant ‘live state,’ refreshing entity profiles within minutes of a change, and providing the ability to sync with other tools, including case management systems and CRMs.
