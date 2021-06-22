ComplyAdvantage adds KYB data to create financial risk detection graph of individuals and businesses

ComplyAdvantage, a global financial crime risk data and detection technology provider, has added Know Your Business (KYB) data to create a unified data graph of individuals and business entities.
KYB is the process to verify the identity and understand the risk of a business customer either before or during their onboarding to a service. With the addition of KYB data, ComplyAdvantage now has a knowledge graph that includes over 400 million companies and related directors covering 200 + countries and territories that has been derived from over 20,000 active data sources, according to the official press release.
As a result, the company can contextualise relationships between individuals and business entities to uncover hidden financial crime risks with greater accuracy. By unifying risk datasets and linking information, ComplyAdvantage ComplyData offers global compliance teams an AI-enabled solution that uncovers hidden threats and associated risks due to connections between suspect entities such as individuals and corporations. The company’s proprietary database is derived from millions of data points that provide insights across sanctions, watchlists, politically exposed persons, and negative news.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions