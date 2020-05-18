Sections
News

Co-op chooses Yoti's digital ID and biometrics solution

Monday 18 May 2020 08:19 CET | News

Yoti has announced it is now supporting Co-op, a consumer co-operative in the UK, by providing it with its Yoti Doc Scan. 

Yoti Doc Scan is an identity verification tech embedded within the signup process to confirm applicants’ identity. Co-op’s aim is to help communities stick together by letting people request and offer support for anything from advice and guides to activities.

During the signup process, people who register will have to upload a government ID such as a passport or driving license and then take a selfie for their face to be analysed with biometric facial recognition technology for matching to the ID. The process is reinforced by manual checks and happens in a few minutes, in a single registration flow. All sensitive data is encrypted.


More: Link


