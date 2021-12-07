ClearView chooses Napier for AML solution

The technology will help ClearView to gain better insights into its customers and identify suspicious behaviour while having ownership over its AML platform. Napier’s Client Screening, Transaction Monitoring and Client Activity Review solutions have been designed to provide a holistic view of every customer so that compliance teams, with AI-assistance, will more easily identify activities that falls outside of typical customer behaviours and may be linked to money laundering activities.
Napier already provides AML and counter terrorism-financing capabilities for Australia Post and is the trusted partner for other APAC-based financial organisations including Data Action and Qashier. Its presence in the region was further strengthened earlier in 2021 with the opening of a new Kuala Lumpur base, adding to its offices in Australia, Singapore, UK, North America, and Dubai.
