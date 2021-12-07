|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ClearView chooses Napier for AML solution

Tuesday 7 December 2021 14:58 CET | News

Australia-based financial services company ClearView has adopted Napier’s AI-enhanced technology to support anti-money laundering (AML) activities.

The technology will help ClearView to gain better insights into its customers and identify suspicious behaviour while having ownership over its AML platform. Napier’s Client Screening, Transaction Monitoring and Client Activity Review solutions have been designed to provide a holistic view of every customer so that compliance teams, with AI-assistance, will more easily identify activities that falls outside of typical customer behaviours and may be linked to money laundering activities. 

Napier already provides AML and counter terrorism-financing capabilities for Australia Post and is the trusted partner for other APAC-based financial organisations including Data Action and Qashier. Its presence in the region was further strengthened earlier in 2021 with the opening of a new Kuala Lumpur base, adding to its offices in Australia, Singapore, UK, North America, and Dubai. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, Napier, AML, KYC
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Australia
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like