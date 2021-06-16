|
Clearshift selects iDenfy to boost its onboarding process

Wednesday 16 June 2021

iDenfy, a global ID verification service that provides a solution for instant verification of consumers’ identity online, has been selected by currency exchange Clearshift.

The partnership assists the currency exchange and international transfer service boost onboarding with their solutions to reduce fraud. iDenfy’s identity verification will allow Clearshift to remotely identify clients in a few minutes ensuring prevention of money laundering.

iDenfy uses the artificial intelligence and biometric technologies to meet compliance and prevent fraud. The company’s system combines ID Document Verification, Facial Recognition, and 3D Liveness Detection – into a user-friendly four-step verification process.


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, KYC, AML, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Europe
