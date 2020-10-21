|
ClearScore, Netacea partnership for bot protection

Wednesday 21 October 2020

Bot management solution provider Netacea has been selected by UK-based credit marketplace ClearScore to protect against credential stuffing attacks and account takeovers.

Netacea’s Intent Analytics engine can distinguish bots from humans, which allows ClearScore to give genuine users access and stop malicious bots. The partnership sees ClearScore advance its online security from web application firewalls, rate limiting, and similar techniques to a machine learning-based solution that can evolve to protect against the current threat landscape of bots.

ClearScore provides its users with access to their credit score and report for free and provides financial product recommendations tailored to their credit report. Its ClearScore Protect product also provides ‘dark web monitoring’ that can check if passwords and usernames have been stolen and are being traded online, according to the official press release. 


