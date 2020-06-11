Sections
News

ClearSale offers fraud protection via updates to its integration with Shopify

Thursday 11 June 2020

International fraud protection company ClearSale has announced updates to its integration with Shopify, now as a public app. 

The public app ensures that the ClearSale app has been through the Shopify review process and provides ecommerce merchants protection from fraud, chargebacks, and false positive declines. The update to the application provides reports suggesting that US retailers have seen a 68% year-over-year growth in online sales as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic protections. 

ClearSale’s service leverages a team of fraud analysts in conjunction with proprietary ML algorithms to identify fraud. The company’s in-house team of analysts ensure that no order is ever declined without a fraud expert looking into the risky order and safeguarding the decision to accept or decline. This gives ClearSale’s customers a low false decline rate. Moreover, the addition of ClearSale to an online store gives ecommerce merchants access to CNP fraud protection with high number of order approvals and low rate of false declines.


