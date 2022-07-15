Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

China's Didi fined by the central bank

Monday 18 July 2022 14:43 CET | News

Didi's digital payments unit was fined USD 632.000 by China's central bank for a dozen rule violations, amid an effort by the ride-hailing company to appease regulators.

The unit was fined for violations that included transactions not meeting the requirements for traceability and authenticity, opening payment accounts for enterprises involved in the financial industry, and failure to report significant risk events in a timely manner, the People's Bank of China said in a notice published on its website.

Didi has struggled to bring its business back to normal after angering Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its USD 4.4 billion New York listing in June 2021 despite being asked to put it on hold.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital payments, fraud management, fraud detection, AML, digital identity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Didi
Countries: China
This article is part of category

Fraud & Financial Crime

::: more

Didi

|
Discover all the Company news on Didi and other articles related to Didi in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like