News

Chargebacks911 launches Fi911 to support financial institutions

Tuesday 16 June 2020 15:11 CET | News

Dispute management specialist Chargebacks911 has launched a new brand, Fi911, to provide financial institutions with chargeback management technology.

Fi911 will provide APIs and quick launch components to financial institutions to help deliver speed-to-market capabilities for managing chargebacks and related activities. Fi911’s tools are built for the challenges that financial institutions face amid the global growth in card payments and double-digit year-on-year growth in chargeback volumes. In addition, as part of its AI-driven platform, Fi911 will offer merchant onboarding, post-transaction monitoring, lifecycle management and reconciliation services. 

Fi911’s product suite is customizable, enabling institutions to cater to their customers’ needs while remaining compliant – components can be reconfigured in real-time to respond to changes in policy, extraordinary circumstances, or adapt to day-to-day business needs. The Fi911 platform provides financial institutions with the ability to manage and engage their entire ecosystem – whether back-end processing platforms, agents, partners, merchants, or third-party intelligence feedback. 

Chargebacks911’s product supports traditional card payments, alternative payment methods, loyalty programs, and real-time collaboration tools, extending plug-and-play connections to multiple data sources through single integration, as reported by the official press release.


Keywords: Chargebacks911, Fi911, financial institutions, dispute management, chargeback, API, card payments, AI, merchant onboarding, post-transaction monitoring, lifecycle management, reconciliation, compliance, payment methods
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
