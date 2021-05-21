|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Cardstream partners with Kount for fraud prevention

Friday 21 May 2021 13:14 CET | News

US-based Cardstream has announced that it is partnering with Kount to deliver AI-driven integrated fraud protection solutions to its OpenPayment Network.

Kount offers different fraud prevention solutions, including the Partner Central Solution, which is a platform designed to protect payment service providers and their merchants. Kount’s AI-Driven Fraud Protection model utilises two types of advanced Machine Learning (ML) AI to detect fraudulent patterns successfully. Based on its own data analysis learning, Kount’s two types of ML Models are:

  • Supervised Machine-Learning Model – using predetermined data such as a digital fraud profile that the model can quickly look at to identify incoming the fraudulent data;

  • Unsupervised Machine-Learning Model – this a system that relies solely on making its own interpretations from the data by detecting patterns and anomalies.

Kount’s Omniscore scoring feature, a transaction safety rating, combines analytical elements of both supervised and unsupervised machine learning into one score. Using its universal data network comprising billions of historical and current transactions, Kount has created machine learning algorithms that any digital financial business can use.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, fraud prevention, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data protection
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like