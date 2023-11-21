Subscribe
Capital Investments launches digital onboarding services powered by Codebase Technologies

Tuesday 21 November 2023 12:22 CET | News

Capital Investments, an investment arm of Capital Bank of Jordan, has partnered with Codebase Technologies to launch its digital onboarding services.

 

The collaboration between Capital Bank and Codebase Technologies intends to ensure significant strides in digitising business by prioritising a customer-centric approach and implementing fully digital onboarding across multiple Capital Bank Group entities. 

Onboarding services are completely automated and designed to allow new customers to register for and start using their trading accounts. 

Capital Investments - Codebase Technologies partnership

Capital Investments partnered with Codebase Technologies to improve the banking experience for its customers. The Digibanc platform by Codebase Technologies was selected to bring this proposition to market due to its security, flexibility, and track record in digital banking.

Moreover, Capital Bank of Jordan aims to optimise its customer acquisition cost-effectiveness. Thus, introducing digital onboarding through its contemporary banking app platform allows customers to be onboarded from anywhere, anytime, in just a few minutes.

The strategic partnership between Capital Bank of Jordan and Codebase Technologies is a major step in broadening access and intends to ensure wealth management services across the country, giving customers an improved digital experience. As per Codebase Technologies' statement, leveraging the platform will enhance engagement and reduce attrition during customer onboarding. 

Commenting on the alliance with Codebase Technologies, officials of Capital Investments stated that the company constantly faced a series of challenges regarding customer attrition during onboarding, thus, the Digibanc platform has been a powerful tool of innovation for the group.

More about digital onboarding for banks

This strategic partnership emphasises the role of digital onboarding in not only optimising customer acquisition cost-effectiveness but also in broadening access and ensuring wealth management services across the country. Ultimately, the initiative aims to deliver an improved and streamlined digital experience for customers, positioning digital onboarding as a cornerstone in the evolution of modern banking services.

In the broader context, digital onboarding for banks signifies the transformation of traditional customer service processes into agile, effective, and efficient digital experiences. It enables customers to access financial products and services, such as opening bank accounts or obtaining loans, through a fully automated online process while adhering to the same laws and regulations as offline methods.

Codebase Technologies' expertise, spanning the UAE, Malaysia, Bahrain, the UK, and Africa, has empowered Capital Investments to implement a complete automated onboarding process, further emphasising the role of technology in advancing the digital transformation of banking services. 

Keywords: partnership, digital onboarding, banks, digital banking, digital identity
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Capital Bank of Jordan, Codebase Technologies
Countries: Jordan
