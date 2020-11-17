|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

buguroo rolls out Policy Manager for fraud prevention

Tuesday 17 November 2020 13:19 CET | News

Customer identification solutions provider specialised in preventing online fraud for the financial sector, buguroo, has announced the launch of Policy Manager.

The new capability of buguroo’s fraudster identification tool, Fraudster Hunter, allows fraud analysts to provide extensive detection and prevention coverage by leveraging previously identified fraud threats. This actionable data can then be used to generate alerts to help stop in-progress fraudsters before they create new accounts, compromise existing accounts, and establish a network of mule accounts, according to the official press release.

To prevent fraud, banks need to identify and block its perpetrators. Policy Manager allows fraud analysts to employ a range of discovered suspicious and fraudulent activity to proactively stop fraudsters. Fraud analysts can then utilise this data to create rules which actively scan all user transactions at every point in the customer journey in order to identify and alert on suspicious activity. In the case of a match, buguroo’s platform automatically triggers alerts notifying the financial institution of potentially fraudulent activity. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: buguroo, PolicyManager, fraud prevention, online fraud, financial sector, policy manager, customer identification, fraudster, Fraudster Hunter, fraud analyst
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Spain
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like