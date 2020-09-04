Bottomline rolls out Confirmation of Payee to stop payment fraud and error

Bottomline, a provider of financial technology, has launched cloud-based Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service for UK based banks.
The new overlay service became mandated by the UK’s Payment Systems Regulator in 2020 for the six largest banking groups in the UK. Any other eligible bank or building society that may be considering CoP, because of the risks associated with payment mis-directions or Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud, can apply to Pay.UK, which owns the CoP service.
Confirmation of Payee can help eligible banks and building societies give payers greater assurance that they are sending their payments to the intended recipients. Furthermore, it helps avoid payments being accidentally or fraudulently misdirected. For any new beneficiary, the technology performs a real-time account name check against the payee account. As an overlay service, CoP can support payments made by Faster Payment, CHAPS and Bacs-originated credits.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions