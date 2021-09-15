|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Boku launches tools to streamlines & secures online transactions in Germany

Wednesday 15 September 2021 14:02 CET | News

Boku, a US-based payment service provider has launched its verify and authenticate solutions in Germany, with both solutions integrated with O2, Telekom Deutschland, and Vodafone.

The launch in Germany increases Boku’s global coverage for verify and authenticate to 20 countries. Companies, banks, and other financial services companies, social networks, marketplaces, and government agencies work with Boku to enhance their digital customer experience while ensuring security for their users.

Verify uses signals from mobile operators to streamline digital customer onboarding while preventing identity theft, money laundering, and social fraud.

Authenticate uses mobile operator SIM-based authentication to secure digital account access without SMS one-time passwords, delivering greater security in a real-time. Authenticate features SIM Swap detection to eliminate this fraud vector.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, fraud prevention, digital identity
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like