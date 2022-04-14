|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Blinking partners with IPification to improve its security

Thursday 14 April 2022 15:30 CET | News

Blinking, a provider of digital identity and user onboarding solutions, has partnered with IPification, a provider of mobile IP address-based authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions.

The partnership aims to further improve the security of Blinking’s digital identity platform. Blinking is adding IPification phone verification to its platform instead of SMS OTP.

Blinking is the provider of a digital identification platform built with the ‘privacy by design’ principles featuring multi-factor authentication, as well as KYC and AML checks. Its goal is to provide a one-stop shop for online products and processes with maximum security for businesses while removing unnecessary, repetitive due diligence required from users each time   they want to use a new offline or online service.

Together with IPification, and as a factor of verification, Blinking is including user's phone verification to help organisations no longer rely on SMS OTP.

IPification provides mobile IP-address based identity solutions globally, including mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions. Its flagship one-click mobile identity solutions now have a coverage of over 2.5 billion subscribers in 20 markets, while enterprises can implement its IM Auth solution for all WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram users globally.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: digital identity, identity verification, fraud prevention, KYC, digital onboarding
Categories: Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Companies: Blinking, PIification
Countries: Serbia
This article is part of category

Financial Crime News & Cybercrime

::: more

Blinking

|

PIification

|
Discover all the Company news on Blinking and other articles related to Blinking in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like