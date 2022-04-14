Blinking partners with IPification to improve its security

The partnership aims to further improve the security of Blinking’s digital identity platform. Blinking is adding IPification phone verification to its platform instead of SMS OTP.
Blinking is the provider of a digital identification platform built with the ‘privacy by design’ principles featuring multi-factor authentication, as well as KYC and AML checks. Its goal is to provide a one-stop shop for online products and processes with maximum security for businesses while removing unnecessary, repetitive due diligence required from users each time they want to use a new offline or online service.
Together with IPification, and as a factor of verification, Blinking is including user's phone verification to help organisations no longer rely on SMS OTP.
IPification provides mobile IP-address based identity solutions globally, including mobile authentication, user verification, and fraud prevention solutions. Its flagship one-click mobile identity solutions now have a coverage of over 2.5 billion subscribers in 20 markets, while enterprises can implement its IM Auth solution for all WhatsApp, Viber, and Telegram users globally.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions