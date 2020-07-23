Beyond Identity, Ping Identity join forces to enable passwordless authentication

According to the press release, Beyond Identity is the first passwordless authentication vendor to deliver full device security posture information to Ping Identity’s single sign-on (SSO) solution, PingFederate.
This integration enables enterprises to make adaptive, risk-based authentication decisions, strengthening their defenses, while improving security by eliminating passwords. The company replaces passwords with trusted certificates, originally defined in public-key cryptography and deployed within TLS (formerly SSL).
Moreover, through its Technology Alliance Programme (TAP), Ping Identity collaborates with other security companies to ensure that any enterprise can federate identity and access across their organisation. The TAP programme enables collaboration between Ping Identity and top-tier technology companies to solve unique identity and access management (IAM) challenges, increase the effectiveness of existing IAM products, and take advantage of emerging technologies.
Therefore, Beyond Identity and Ping Identity are providing enterprises with the following features:
password elimination: reduces a major source of risk by eliminating the possibility of account takeover;
improved end-user experience: no passwords for users to create, remember, or change;
risk-based authorisation: granular device and device security posture data and a completely machine-verifiable audit trail;
reduced it costs and overhead: user self-service registration, migration, and recovery of devices, eliminating help desk calls;
rapid time to value: codeless, configuration-based integration with PingFederate and can be set up in under an hour.
