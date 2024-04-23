Basware launches AI-enabled solution

In a bid to enable finance teams to safeguard their organisations from profit losses, invoice errors, and fraudulent activities, Basware introduced AP Protect which aims to address and mitigate these difficulties. The announcement follows the company’s work which identified 10,800 incorrect payments conducted by companies for supplier invoices due to duplication and fraud. According to its data, this recovered the value of USD 191 million from a spend of USD 245 billion.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions