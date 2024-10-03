Bankingly leaks data from seven financial institutions in Latin America

Back in May 2024, Cybernews’ research team identified seven Azure Blob Storage buckets without appropriate authentication methods in place, with the misconfiguration leading to exposing the personal information of approximately 135,000 clients across Latin America to anyone online. Individuals located across the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, El Salvador, Bolivia, and Costa Rica were impacted, however, the majority of the victims, nearly 100,000 people, were from the Dominican Republic.
