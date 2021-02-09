BaFin warns about false Twitter account used in its name

The official, copyright-protected BaFin logo is being illegally used in order to reinforce the impression that the fake account is genuine. BaFin wishes to point out that it does not have an account on Twitter and also does not post official information on this platform. The only social media channel on which BaFin is currently represented with its own profile is the career platform LinkedIn, the press release stated.
BaFin’s primary task is the supervision of the banks, financial services institutions, and insurance undertakings that have been authorised by BaFin to conduct business. In addition, BaFin also works on policy issues related to consumer protection and processes specific enquiries and complaints about banks, financial services institutions, and insurers. BaFin acts solely in the public interest, the official statement ended.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions