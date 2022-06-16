Subscribe
B2Core partners Shufti Pro for AI identity verification

Thursday 16 June 2022 15:31 CET | News

Hong Kong-based B2Core has partnered Shufti Pro, an AI-powered identity verification company to streamline the onboarding identity verification process.

What the user has to do is access the verification tab under the profile settings and upload the ID documents, such as a passport and a selfie. Shufti Pro will then use its patented technology to validate the customer's identification in real-time. 

Shufti Pro is a SaaS firm that provides automated KYC solutions to organisations to authenticate their end-users. The firm offers a single API, making it possible for business to integrate with. The KYC provider offers a multi-layered risk protection against digital identity fraud, money laundering, and terrorism funding.

Shufti Pro provides a variety of services, including face verification, document verification, video-interview KYC, address verification, 2-factor authentication, consent verification, and biometric sign-in with facial recognition.

Keywords: partnership, cybersecurity, online security, digital onboarding, KYC
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: B2Core, Shufti Pro
Countries: Hong Kong
Fraud & Financial Crime

B2Core

Shufti Pro

