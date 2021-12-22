|
Aware acquires Fortress Identity and expands eKYC capabilities

Thursday 23 December 2021 13:10 CET | News

Risk management company Aware has announced it acquired Fortress Identity to expand its offering around identity proofing, onboarding, verification, and authentication.

Representatives from Aware stated that the cloud-native FortressID platform is complementary to the company’s current offerings. Its existing customer base will help accelerate its penetration into markets in North America and other geographies, furthering its transformation to a SaaS business model.

The FortressID platform from Fortress Identity uses biometric multi-factor authentication to combine onboarding validation and due diligence for compliance and risk management. The result is a seamless user experience that eliminates the need for passwords, enables customers to verify identification documents, and directly performs risk and due diligence checks.


Keywords: eKYC, digital onboarding, acquisition, risk management, SaaS, digital identity, biometric authentication
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
