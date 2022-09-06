Avast joins FIDO Alliance as sponsor

Avast’s plans for participation in the digital identity ecosystem are gradually becoming clearer, with the consumer cybersecurity provider announcing it has joined a quartet of important industry groups.
The Trust over IP Foundation (ToIP), the Decentralised Identity Foundation (DIF), the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), and the FIDO Alliance have each welcomed Avast and its help in developing community-driven open standards for decentralised digital trust infrastructure.
Avast will join ToIP and DIF as a Steering Member of each, and representatives of the company hold leadership positions in various working groups of the ToIP, DIF, and W3C. These working groups are focused on supporting digital identity ecosystems by developing cryptographic libraries, decentralised identifiers, secure protocols, and governance frameworks, according to a company blog post.
Officials from Avast explained that the future is decentralised, where everyone will be able to control their data and share it where and with whom they choose, privately, securely, and on their terms. This vision forms the basis of their digital trust services at Avast.
Additionally, Avast is happy to be part of communities of like-minded individuals and businesses that are collectively laying the foundations for a trust-based digital environment that will rebuild faith in the internet.
