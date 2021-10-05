|
News

Authologic to use Nordigen's Open Banking technology

Tuesday 5 October 2021 11:40 CET | News

Authologic has partnered with Nordigen to offer businesses a way to check the identity of their clients online.

Authologic provides solutions that include tools for identity verification through online video, data, and digital IDs. Cooperation with Nordigen enables Authologic to offer businesses a new way to verify identity – Open Banking – across a large network of banks.

Using Nordigen’s account information API, Authologic clients can now access their Open Banking data to verify their identity, securely transfer their account history from one or many accounts at the same time, and gain flexible access transaction history. Using tools like Open Banking, Authologic clients can create custom workflows with ready-to-use connectors for the most popular KYC methods. 


Keywords: partnership, identity verification, product launch, Open Banking, data
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Poland
