News

Auth0 raises USD 120 mln in funding round

Tuesday 21 July 2020 14:16 CET | News

Identity platform Auth0 has closed a USD 120 million Series F funding round, bringing the company’s overall valuation to USD 1.92 billion.

Auth0’s platform aims to authenticate, authorise, and secure access for applications, devices, and users, Security Brief reports. The platform protects more than 4.5 billion login transactions every month.

The new funding round will fuel the company’s go-to-market expansion and its innovation, with the goal to create a simple identity platform that secures access to any application. The funding round was led by Salesforce ventures included investors DTCP, Bessemer Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Meritech Capital, World Innovation Lab, Trinity Ventures, Telstra Ventures, and K9 Ventures.


Keywords: Auth0, funding round, transactions, identity platform, security
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
