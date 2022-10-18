Austreme tools are now enabled by Mastercard Payment Gateway Services (MPGS)

Through this enablement, SiteInspect and Transaction Laundering Detection will facilitate near real-time merchant monitoring for acquirers and payment service providers. Both tools use patented technologies and, according to the press release, the connectivity with Mastercard Payment Gateway Services will assist the payment industry with refining and improving the speed of detection in inconsistencies between merchant sites and their actual transactions and sales volumes.
Terence Chau, the Director of Austreme explained in the official press release that ‘the latest implementation with Mastercard’s Payment Gateway Services will help to improve the accuracy and efficiency of Austreme’s SiteInspect and Transaction Laundering Detection monitoring services, and provide a more holistic view for merchant data risk analysis and reporting.
Austreme specialises in forensic fintech, helping brand owners, acquiring banks, and payment service providers monitor and detect online merchants’ illegal and brand-damaging transactions under international card associations’ global brand protection program. The company provides financial risk management services for customers globally, specialising in big data analytics, anti-transaction laundering, online store illegal content monitoring, and merchant onboarding.
Austreme’s SiteInspect and Transaction Laundering Detection key role is to help acquirers and PSPs identify suspicious merchant sites, as well as potential shell sites or online money laundering. The intelligent engines are designed to aid risk management teams easily identify the business nature of merchant websites and ensure they are in compliance with related rules, including online money laundering.
The company anticipates enhanced merchant reports and near real-time monitoring so that Austreme can improve the overall merchant monitoring capability and prevent fines from card schemes.’
Mastercard Payment Gateway Services helps you grow by handling costly and time-consuming payment functions. As the card scheme promotes the product, MPGS is enables PSPs to become a one-stop-shop for their merchants clients. MPGS can streamline a host of services including hosted checkout, tokenization services, or payment features such as e-invoicing, virtual terminal, and recurring payments.
