News

AU10TIX unveils a new identity verification solution

Wednesday 3 March 2021 14:11 CET | News

AU10TIX has launched SECURE.ME, a white label experience designed to reduce integration requirements while providing security for customer verification.

As digital onboarding is currently the biggest area of weakness and missed opportunity for companies, SECURE.ME provides authentication and conversion for the digital onboarding process. With this solution, identity verification is completed in less than 8 seconds, enabling a new customer to complete an end-to-end onboarding experience is less than ninety seconds. 

The newly available experience is multilingual and tracks behavioural analytics, so that customer experience teams can see global trends and trouble spots across the end-to-end onboarding experience. SECURE.ME also provides real-time preview options and in-session feedback aimed at mitigating common frustrations caused during the identity capture and verification process.


Keywords: AU10TIX, product launch, identity verification, online authentication, digital onboarding
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
Securing Transactions

