News

AU10TIX and ShopBack to verify BNPL shoppers in APAC

Friday 29 July 2022 13:34 CET | News

Israel-based identity verification company AU10TIX has partnered with shopping platform ShopBack to augment onboarding of new clients for its BNPL offering.

This partnership follows ShopBack’s  acquisition of Asia’s omnichannel BNPL service hoolah to help merchant partners increase conversions and basket size while driving customer loyalty. The Singapore-based cashback platform also recently raised USD 80 million in new capital led by Asia Partners.

This partnership with Israeli firm AU10TIX enables thousands of ShopBack merchant partners in Singapore and Malaysia to complete a know your customer (KYC) verification process in less than eight seconds.

AU10TIX provides a fully automated identity verification technology supported by machine learning and artificial intelligence capable of facial recognition and real-time digital ID verification.

Founded in 2002, AU10TIX has balanced compliance, risk, and conversion for global brands including PayPal, Saxo, Uber, AirBnB, Payoneer, and Prime Trust. In 2021, it has secured 18 new global partnerships including one with Microsoft.


Keywords: BNPL, ecommerce, identity verification, KYC, digital onboarding
Categories: Fraud & Financial Crime
Companies: Au10tix, ShopBack
Countries: World
Discover all the Company news on Au10tix and other articles related to Au10tix in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





