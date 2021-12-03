|
Attivo Networks available on SentinelOne's Singularity XDR Marketplace

Friday 3 December 2021

Attivo Networks has announced the availability of its Endpoint Detection Net (EDN) Suite on SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR Marketplace

Attivo Networks detects lateral movement by protecting credentials on endpoints and preventing attackers from leveraging Active Directory (AD) to execute their campaigns, two key targets for modern cyberattacks within the enterprise. The EDN solution provides SentinelOne customers with effective ways to reduce the risk associated with credential theft, attacks against Active Directory, and privilege escalation while reducing the attack surface by removing exposed credentials.

The Singularity Marketplace represents frictionless integration for mutual customers, extending the power of the SentinelOne Singularity XDR platform across the entire IT ecosystem, and helping security teams to unify technologies to autonomously action data and protect against machine-speed threats in real-time. 


