News

Atos reveals IAM solution

Friday 17 April 2020 10:12 CET | News

Atos has unveiled a new identity and access management (IAM) solution for the enterprise, Find Biometrics reports. 

The Evidian IDaaS (Identity-as-a-Service) platform can be used for physical and digital access control, and is available through the cloud on a subscription pricing model. Evidian IDaaS supports biometric and multi-factor authentication, and is compliant with FIDO2 standards and the latest PSD2 and GDPR regulations. The solution is based on the Google Cloud Platform, and it can be used to secure customer-facing applications, or to grant employees access to various online resources or physical locations.

Atos’ initiative enables passwordless authentication and was designed in accordance with Zero Trust security principles. Atos indicated that the solution will give enterprise customers an easy way to manage and grant access to large numbers of digital identities. 


More: Link


