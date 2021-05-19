|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Astorg and Bridgepoint acquire fintech Fenergo

Wednesday 19 May 2021 14:21 CET | News

Astorg and Bridgepoint have signed a definitive agreement to acquire Fenergo, a provider of Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) software solutions.

The acquisition follows a period of strong expansion for Fenergo and will drive investment in the firm’s SaaS strategy, product line development, and support an expanding team through the next phase of growth.

Fenergo currently helps financial institutions to digitally transform their end-to-end client lifecycle processes. Fenergo’s API-first ecosystem of channels, systems and data providers helps financial institutions to offer a frictionless customer experience.

The company operates in a specialised part of the highly regulated financial services sector, with potential for continued growth given the increasing importance of digitalisation and compliance, as the press release says.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: acquisition, SaaS, digitalisation, regulation, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like