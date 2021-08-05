|
Artesian and DueDil team up to help FIs with onboarding solutions

Artesian Solutions has teamed up with DueDil aiming to transform the ability of the UK FSI Sector to find the right customers and onboard them.

By combining Artesian’s web application and advanced rules-based insight engine, and DueDil’s Business Information Graph and Premium APIs, banks, insurers, and financial services companies are able to do better business, by helping them find, onboard, and retain the right customers.

Ultimately, customers of both Artesian and DueDil will be able to supercharge decision making for prospecting, customer engagement, risk and opportunity selection, onboarding, KYC/KYB, insurance underwriting and customer lifecycle management, according to the official press release.


