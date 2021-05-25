|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Arkose Labs, PayPal collaborate to prevent security threats on the Honey shopping platform

Wednesday 26 May 2021 15:58 CET | News

Arkose Labs has announced a collaboration with PayPal to prevent security threats and fight fraud on its Honey shopping and rewards platform.

According to the press release, Honey by PayPal is a suite of free tools to help people save time and money when shopping online, which includes notifying shoppers when a price drops on select items and helping them find the lowest price.

The Arkose platform classifies traffic based on the underlying intent of users and deploys appropriate countermeasures to remediate attacks in real-time. Arkose Labs aims to deliver a long-term solution that deters fraudsters while enhancing the good users’ experience.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Arkose Labs, PayPal, online payments, ecommerce, fraud prevention
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like