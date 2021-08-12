|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

ARIE Finance rolls out KYC solution in Mauritius

Thursday 12 August 2021 09:03 CET | News

ARIE Finance, a digital and service-based financial ecosystem for business banking customers, has launched a new Electronic KYC process for onboarding.

This new process, initially launched in Mauritius, enables ARIE Finance to offer customers onboarding and verification solutions, while complying with the Financial Services Commission’s regulations.

ARIE Finance MEA has boosted investment banking experience using multiple APIs and automated tools, connected to its existing onboarding solution and digital platform. The introduction of this Electronic KYC process is a single element of the benefits a native digital bank can offer and a shift from the traditional, laborious, paper-based process in which clients need to provide original paper documents to complete the verification process, according to the official press release.

The Electronic Verification tools that form part of the KYC process include verification of identity and address of natural persons, and verification of corporate clients’ details.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: KYC, digital onboarding, banks, product launch
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Mauritius
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like