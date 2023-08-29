Argus and StarCompliance join forces

Coverage: Argus maintains a proprietary cryptocurrency master that encompasses millions of tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) through real-time feeds from hundreds of exchanges and blockchains.
Flexibility: product flexibility allows clients to configure and automate pre-clearance, holding periods, and post-trade surveillance.
Analytics: the company’s analytics provide undeclared accounts and insider trading against non-public market news, thereby possibly creating a strong set of controls.
The Argus cryptosystem complements Star’s employee compliance platform by creating an end-to-end digital assets employee/personal account dealing solution that captures information across employee exchanges and wallets. This is aimed at facilitating efficient pre-approvals and post-trade monitoring while providing businesses with the visibility they need to flag potential issues before they emerge.
