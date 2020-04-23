Sections
News

Argos Risk forms strategic partnership with Gatekeeper

Thursday 23 April 2020 14:54 CET | News

US-based third party risk intelligence provider Argos Risk has entered a partnership with UK-based software as a service (SaaS) service provider Gatekeeper.

Gatekeeper automates supplier onboarding and vendor compliance while offering integration support for third-party solutions. Gatekeeper features tracking of vendor performance and enables one to manage a vendor's scorecard and limit risk.

Argos Risk's product, AR Surveillance, leverages data points to assign risk scores to a company's third-party relationships. It automatically generates and sends alerts about significant changes, including lawsuits, liens, mergers, acquisitions, key executive changes, among others. AR Surveillance provides information into a company's operations, incorporating financial viability, current trade payment behaviour, business health, industry outlook.


