Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Apple Card changes its privacy policy to share data with Goldman Sachs

Thursday 26 March 2020 13:33 CET | News

Apple has announced it is changing the privacy policy of its Apple Card in order to share more user data with its financial partner, Goldman Sachs.

The company says that the data to be shared will be aggregate and anonymised. The aim of this initiative is to give Goldman Sachs more clarity when assigning credit to customers. Users can opt out of the expanded data sharing, but Apple is working on an option to let users choose to share more personal information in the event that they are not at first approved for an Apple Card.

Apple’s efforts to share more user data with Goldman Sachs may in part be a response to criticism levelled at the service last autumn over alleged disparities between the credit assigned to men and women. If Apple’s move is meant to address the issue, the company made no mention of it in announcing the change, MobileIDWorld reports.

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Apple Card, privacy, data sharing, Goldman Sachs, personal information
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like