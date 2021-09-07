|
AnaCap invests in WebID

Tuesday 7 September 2021 14:31 CET | News

UK-based venture capital company AnaCap has invested in Germany-based digital identification provider WebID to facilitate its product offering in multiple industries.

AnaCap will provide significant growth capital and partner with the founders and existing management team to extend WebID’s product offering to other industries outside of the core financial services and telecoms space, such as e-government, e-health, ecommerce and e-mobility as well as support, growth through future acquisitions.

WebID provides a range of digital identification solutions for Know Your Customer (‘KYC’) purposes, such as identification via video call, online banking, artificial intelligence, as well as qualified electronic signature (‘QES’) solutions for e-signing to leading financial institutions and large corporates across Germany, via its modular IT platform, Global Trust Technology Platform (‘GTTP’).


Keywords: funding, startup, digital identity, online security
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: Germany
