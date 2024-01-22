AMLYZE partners with Satchel

The collaboration with AMLYZE aligns with Satchel’s commitment to offering improved banking services while supporting regulatory compliance and client security. Considering its current position, Satchel consistently integrates tools that aim to optimise workflows and increase productivity, as well as ensure compliance with applicable regulatory requirements. AMLYZE, which has expertise in various EU regulatory and supervisory authorities and financial institutions, provides a suite of tools for onboarding automation, risk scoring, and AML risk assessment. The company’s solutions cover real-time and retrospective transaction monitoring, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) investigation, and sanctions screening, intending to offer a complete approach to compliance.
