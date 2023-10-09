American Express to pilot biometric authorisation for online payments

Following this announcement, the new biometric feature has been integrated into the firm’s SafeKey 3-D Secure authentication product in order to further optimise the overall security and protection of clients during online payments and transactions.
SafeKey 3-D Secure represents an online payment security protocol that was developed to reduce fraud and offer customers a safer online transaction experience. The product adds an additional layer of verification during the process of online payments, and it aims to ensure that the individual making the transaction is indeed the cardholder. Through the integration of biometric technologies that were designed with the aid of web authentication services from the FIDO Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium, American Express will prioritise the procedure of minimising fraud while keeping the checkout process simple and efficient.
The pilot programme will commence with a select group of customers from the US, who are set to become eligible after completing a security validation procedure during the SafeKey checkout process. They will use a device and browser that support the facial and fingerprint recognition features.
The full rollout is anticipated to take place at the beginning of 2024, for all US clients and cardholders.
At the beginning of August 2023, the company announced its partnership with US-based fintech firm Skipify in order to optimise the checkout experience of customers, as well as merchant approval rates. Throughout this collaboration, Skipify was focused on working with American Express to connect Amex US Customer Members’ Cards to the checkout experience in an efficient and secure manner.
Skipify’s technology was set to integrate with American Express and to identify select Amex customers through their email addresses, a process that allowed them to automatically link their eligible Amex Card to check out with participating businesses and traders. The solution removed the need for clients to manually enter their payment and billing details, which could result in improved overall merchant approval and conversion rates.
Earlier in June 2023, Nigeria-based Access Bank rolled out two new consumer credit cards, including the Access Bank American Express Gold card, as well as the Metal Platinum card. Following the launch of the products, Access Bank was set to improve its overall capabilities and offerings to its retail and private bank clients. The users were given the possibility to benefit from the Membership Rewards loyalty programme, in addition to a wide range of travel and lifestyle features.
The American Express card included dual-currency functionality (NGN/USD), international acceptance, as well as airport lounge access, membership rewards, insurance, protections, loyalty points, and card rental perks. The Platinum Card also provided expanded airport lounge benefits, with additional access to over 1,400 lounges through the American Express Global Lounge Collection.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions