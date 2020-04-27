Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Amazon pilots identity verification of new merchants via video calls

Monday 27 April 2020 15:24 CET | News

Amazon has started using video conference calls to verify the identity of merchants who wish to sell goods on its websites.

According to Reuters, Amazon’s pilot began in 2020 and included in-person appointments with prospective sellers. However, it switched exclusively to video conferencing in February 2020 because of social distancing requirements related to the coronavirus.

The company has long faced scrutiny over how it polices counterfeits and allegedly unsafe products on its platform. Fakes have frustrated top labels like Apple and Nike and discouraged some from selling via Amazon at all.

The interview vetting, on top of other risk-screening performed by Amazon, has been piloted with more than 1,000 merchant applicants based in China, the US, the UK and Japan.



More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Amazon, digital identity, fraud prevention, merchants, ecommerce, Apple, Nike, coronavirus
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like