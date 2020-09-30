|
Amazon One rolls out palm signature for payments authentication

Wednesday 30 September 2020 13:16 CET | News

Amazon has announced a new contactless authentication device called Amazon One, including a biometric authentication method involving a user’s palm.The device is getting a very limited roll out in two of its Amazon Go stores as an authentication option for entry, but the company sees Amazon One being used for a wide array of services in the future.

As far as biometrics go, Amazon says that palm recognition is considered more private than other methods since you can’t tell someone’s identity from just an image of their palm. Amazon One doesn’t require that users link their “palm signature” (as it’s called) to an Amazon account, merely a phone number and a credit card. Customers have the option to link their Amazon accounts to their Amazon One data, however, and if they do that they’ll be able to see their usage history when they log in. Amazon also says that users can delete the data associated with Amazon One whenever they want, and they can do that through the physical device or by going to the Amazon One customer portal.

Beyond that, the company is promising that palm data is not stored locally on Amazon One devices but is instead encrypted and sent to a highly secure area we custom-built in the cloud where Amazon creates your palm signature.


