Amazon launches PSP programme to protect sellers against fraud

According to EcommerceBytes, the programme is designed to protect sellers from bad actors. Amazon stated that this will enhance their ability to detect, prevent, and take actions against bad actors, with the aim of protecting customers and sellers from fraud and abuse.
From March 2021, sellers adding a new bank account from a PSP must use a PSP that is participating in the programme. Sellers using a PSP not enrolled in the programme have until the end of May 2021 to become compliant.
Amazon informed that it requires PSPs to have appropriate risk and compliance controls in place and exchange information with Amazon to reduce the potential for fraud and abuse.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions