|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

AlikeAudience supports Unified ID 2.0

Friday 26 November 2021 13:21 CET | News

US-based marketing company AlikeAudience has integrated with Unified ID 2.0 to deliver advertising while protecting consumer privacy without third-party cookies.

Unified ID 2.0 is a new digital identity framework that serves as a connective fabric across the open internet. Initially developed by The Trade Desk, it is open sourced for use by all companies aligned with the corporate governance structure.

As an early adopter of Unified ID 2.0, AlikeAudience continues wants marketers to connect with customers through ethical, forward-thinking data solutions. The support of Unified ID 2.0 will further enable media traders, agency planners, and advertisers to connect with audiences across all digital channels beyond cookies, while providing the consumer with control.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: data privacy, data protection, product upgrade, digital identity, identity fraud
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Securing Transactions

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like