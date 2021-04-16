|
Algorand partners with BridgeTower Capita

Friday 16 April 2021 14:31 CET | News

US-based private equity firm BridgeTower Capital has announced a partnership with blockchain technology company Algorand for expansion of blockchain services. 

BridgeTower will be using Algorand’s blockchain for its products, services and the issuance of BridgeTower Capital’s tokenized digital security. Algorand’s technology enables a set of high performing Layer-1 blockchains that provide security, Co-Chains, and advanced smart contracts.

According to a BridgeTower representative the partnership with Algorand supports the companies effort of maximising blockchain and DeFi opportunities in private equity.  BridgeTower’s current blockchain staking product has grown since its launch, and according to the Algorand press release, BridgeTower will be adding self-hosted Nodes during the course of 2021. The companies aim to provide access to decentralised assets and expand opportunities in financial services through advanced blockchain technology.


Keywords: partnership, blockchain, cybersecurity, DeFi
Categories: Securing Transactions | Digital Identity, Security & Online Fraud
Countries: United States
