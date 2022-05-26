|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Alcineo uses Verimatrix's Threat Defense technology to protect SoftPOS terminal solutions

Thursday 26 May 2022 15:33 CET | News

France-based security solution provider Verimatrix has announced that its Verimatrix Code Shield solution has been deployed by software-based payment technology company Alcineo.

This deployment is being used to extend Alcineo’s Protect SoftPOS solutions used by banks and payment solution providers to offer "Tap on Phone" payments with any contactless card or mobile wallet. As part of Verimatrix's threat defense offering, Verimatrix Code Shield plays a role in the certification process for Alcineo's SoftPOS SDK. Verimatrix Code Shield works in conjunction with the Alcineo solutions, which currently have international certifications for payment systems such as Visa and Mastercard. Domestic payment networks are also supported.

According to a Verimatrix representative, Verimatrix Code Shield protects their solutions from cybercriminals and ensures protection for SoftPOS solutions. Verimatrix Code Shield provides automated security technologies, meets financial services industry standards, and requires no code changes. Protections against reverse engineering, tampering, and unmatched jailbreak, as well as root detection, code obfuscation, and environment checks, are easily implemented.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, payment processing, online security, cybersecurity
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Alcineo, Verimatrix
Countries: France
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Alcineo

|

Verimatrix

|
Discover all the Company news on Alcineo and other articles related to Alcineo in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like