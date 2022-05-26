Alcineo uses Verimatrix's Threat Defense technology to protect SoftPOS terminal solutions

This deployment is being used to extend Alcineo’s Protect SoftPOS solutions used by banks and payment solution providers to offer "Tap on Phone" payments with any contactless card or mobile wallet. As part of Verimatrix's threat defense offering, Verimatrix Code Shield plays a role in the certification process for Alcineo's SoftPOS SDK. Verimatrix Code Shield works in conjunction with the Alcineo solutions, which currently have international certifications for payment systems such as Visa and Mastercard. Domestic payment networks are also supported.
According to a Verimatrix representative, Verimatrix Code Shield protects their solutions from cybercriminals and ensures protection for SoftPOS solutions. Verimatrix Code Shield provides automated security technologies, meets financial services industry standards, and requires no code changes. Protections against reverse engineering, tampering, and unmatched jailbreak, as well as root detection, code obfuscation, and environment checks, are easily implemented.
